GCC Higher Committee reviews progress of joint projects

RIYADH, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stated that the fourth meeting of the Higher Committee to follow up on the outcomes of the 19th Consultative Meeting of the Supreme Council of Their Majesties and Highnesses the Leaders of the GCC States (Jeddah, 28th April 2026) reviewed the progress of studies for the joint Gulf projects included in the outcomes, alongside their future steps.

He affirmed that these outcomes will significantly contribute to boosting the economies of the GCC member states and bolstering their resilience in facing all challenges.

This came during the convening of the fourth meeting of the Higher Committee to follow up on the outcomes of the Consultative Meeting, held today, Monday (16 June 2026), at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh, in the presence of the Secretary General and senior officials from the General Secretariat.

During the meeting, the committee discussed and reviewed the progress of the project studies, in addition to the work plan timeline. This plan includes inviting all relevant ministerial committees in the member states to discuss the projects, as well as organising a number of joint workshops between the General Secretariat and member states to deliberate on the proposed study plan and update it based on the views of the member states.

"The Ministerial Council of Their Highnesses and Excellencies Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GCC states was briefed during its previous meeting on the outcomes of the meeting of the Permanent Preparatory Committee at the Ministerial Level for the Economic and Development Affairs Authority in the GCC states, as well as the steps taken by the General Secretariat to follow up on the outcomes of the Consultative Meeting. The Council underlined the significance of intensifying efforts and co-ordination with the member states to follow up on the implementation of these decisions," he explained.

He also pointed out that, within this framework, a number of ministerial meetings will be held over the next two weeks. These sessions will be attended by the Ministers concerned with the joint Gulf projects included in these outcomes, with the active participation of the GCC Interconnection Authority, the GCC Customs Union, and the Gulf Railway Authority.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Albudaiwi underscored to the committee members the vital importance of doubling efforts and maintaining continuous and permanent communication with the relevant ministries and authorities in the member states to successfully accomplish all the objectives specified for the studies during the current phase.