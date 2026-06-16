Khalifa Fund, ADGM Academy host new edition of ‘Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp’ to accelerate Emirati entrepreneurship

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, in collaboration with ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, launched the new edition of ‘Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp,’ a government-backed initiative designed to equip Emiratis in Al Ain with the entrepreneurial mindset, practical skills, mentorship, and industry exposure needed to transform ideas into scalable and future-ready ventures.

From 8th to 12th June 2026 at MZN Hub Al Ain, the five-day immersive bootcamp built on the momentum of the previous edition by deepening participants’ engagement with Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and creating direct pathways into innovation driven sectors that are strategically important to Al Ain’s economic future.

Led by Khalifa Fund and powered by the ADGM Academy, the programme aligned with the UAE’s future economic priorities and combines hands-on learning with real-world business challenges. Aspiring Emirati entrepreneurs had the opportunity to strengthen their business ideas and entrepreneurial mindset through immersive learning, tailored mentorship, sector-driven challenges, and access to the wider MZN ecosystem.

This year’s edition placed a strong emphasis on four priority sectors - Agritech, Light Manufacturing, AI & Cyber, and Culture & Tourism - each of which plays a critical role in shaping Al Ain’s long term development.

By integrating these sectors into the programme, the bootcamp ensured participants develop solutions that are not only innovative, but also directly relevant to Al Ain’s economic identity, diversification priorities, and long term competitiveness.

With support from government-led entities, the bootcamp created new pathways for UAE Nationals to scale their entrepreneurial ambitions and careers, reflecting a shared commitment of Khalifa Fund and ADGM Academy to advance entrepreneurial talent, support innovation in Al Ain, and contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based and diversified economy.

Hosted at MZN Hub Al Ain, the bootcamp provided participants with hands-on tools to identify, validate, and pitch high-impact business solutions. Participants gained practical experience in team building, business modelling, prototyping, and pitching, delivered through a high-energy applied learning format.

The programme also provided direct engagement with sector experts, mentors, and industry partners, who supported participants in developing solutions linked to real challenge statements. Through this approach, participants gained practical exposure to priority industries while building the confidence, networks, and entrepreneurial capabilities required to bring their ideas to life.

On the final day of the bootcamp, participants pitched their solutions before a panel of experts, with three winning teams set to receive continued post-programme support. This will include six months of curated one-to-one mentorship with locally based experts focused on refining their problem-solution fit, validating target customers, and aligning their ventures with priority sectors. They will also gain exclusive access to MZN Hub Al Ain’s modern co-working facilities, including bookable meeting rooms, 3D printing labs, and a high-tech podcast studio.

In addition, winning teams received accelerated entry into the second edition of the Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition, a platform spotlighting innovative startups across Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors.

Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “The Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp reflects Khalifa Fund’s commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs in Al Ain by equipping them with the skills, guidance, and insights needed to build sustainable ventures capable of adapting to future challenges and opportunities. The programme forms part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem and foster a culture of innovation, helping transform promising ideas into ventures with lasting economic impact. By empowering national talent, we are developing the next generation of business leaders and enhancing their capacity for innovation and their ability to identify and pursue high-potential opportunities, thereby supporting the growth of Abu Dhabi’s knowledge-based economy."

Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director Business Enablement, at ADGM Academy and Research Centre, said, “The impact of applied learning and industry collaboration is critical to empowering UAE Nationals with future-ready entrepreneurial skills. Through the Ruwad Al Ain Bootcamp, we are combining practical exposure with venture creation, mentorship, and innovation-led problem-solving skills, while connecting talented participants to the wider MZN ecosystem and long-term growth opportunities. Our overall goal remains rooted in contributing to the UAE’s innovation agenda.”