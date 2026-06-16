Elite Agro Holding opens seventh farm in Moroccan, investments exceed AED500 million

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Elite Agro Holding, through its Moroccan subsidiary Elite Harvest Maroc, has inaugurated its seventh farm in the Kingdom of Morocco, marking a major milestone in the Group’s international expansion and long-term investment in one of its most important agricultural markets.

The event was attended by Dr Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, alongside local officials, partners, stakeholders, and members of the local community.

The new 200-hectare farm in Kenitra is dedicated to premium blueberry and raspberry production and uses advanced irrigation systems and modern agricultural technologies to support efficient, high-quality, and sustainable farming.

Hassan Halawy, Group CEO of Elite Agro Holding, said, “The opening of our seventh farm in Morocco marks an important step in Elite Agro Holding’s strategy to become the leading berry producer in the Arab world and a significant player in global markets. Morocco is not only an important market for us, it is our largest berry production platform, and we are continuing to scale our operations through a strong pipeline of projects.”

He further added, “The berry sector is one of the highest-growth categories in global fresh produce. Elite Agro is strategically positioned to become a global player and trusted brand in this field, building on the success we have established in the UAE and expanding it across international markets.”

The inauguration reflects Elite Agro Holding’s continued confidence in Morocco as a key agricultural growth market and a strategic production platform for the Group. It also reinforces the Group’s commitment to supporting sustainable agriculture, rural development, job creation, and the competitiveness of Moroccan agricultural exports in international markets.

Elite Agro Holding’s direct investments in Morocco now exceed AED500 million, making the Group one of the country’s significant foreign direct investors in agriculture. These investments have contributed to the creation of more than 8,000 jobs, reinforcing the Group’s belief that sustainable agricultural development must generate long-term economic and social value for local communities.

Through Elite Harvest Maroc, the Group operates multiple strategic production sites across key agricultural regions, including Kenitra, Sidi Yahya, Fes, Beni Mellal, Sefrou, , Marrakech, and Benslimane. These sites cultivate a diverse range of high-quality crops, including blueberries, raspberries, pomegranates, pears, apples, peaches, nectarines, grapes, cherries, citrus fruits, persimmons, and plums, serving both domestic and international markets.

Elite Harvest Maroc’s operations are supported by internationally recognised certifications, including GLOBALG.A.P., GRASP, Tesco Nurture, SPRING, Field to Fork, and SMETA. These certifications reflect the company’s commitment to quality, food safety, sustainability, environmental stewardship, and responsible agricultural practices.