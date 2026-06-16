Jumeirah marks World Sea Turtle Day with more than 100 satellite-tracked turtles released to date

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, marked World Sea Turtle Day with the release of 23 rehabilitated sea turtles into the Arabian Gulf.

Among them was Foxy, a green turtle fitted with a satellite tracker through the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP), allowing her journey to be monitored following release. With her release, the programme has now returned more than 100 satellite-tracked turtles to the wild. Foxy was rescued by a fisherman off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah in January 2025 after losing a front flipper. By chance, DTRP Ambassador Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi was in Ras Al Khaimah at the time and drove the turtle back to Dubai for treatment and rehabilitation. Following more than a year of specialist care, Foxy has made a remarkable recovery, demonstrating strong swimming ability despite her injury.

The flotilla of rehabilitated sea turtles released on World Sea Turtle Day followed months of care through the DTRP. Since its launch in 2004, the programme has rescued, rehabilitated, and returned more than 2,350 turtles to the wild, becoming one of the region’s most significant long-term conservation efforts. The turtles released included predominantly green turtles, alongside one little hawksbill turtle, many of which had undergone extensive rehabilitation following serious illnesses and injuries, including flipper loss, plastic ingestion and boat strikes. Central to this work is the turtle rehabilitation sanctuary at Jumeirah Al Naseem, a purpose-designed lagoon that plays a critical role in recovery. Its direct access to the sea, shallow waters, natural food sources and carefully designed features – including underwater caves that support rest and buoyancy – create an environment that closely mirrors natural conditions, enabling turtles to regain strength and instinctive behaviours before release.

Barbara Lang-Lenton, Executive Director of Biodiversity at Jumeirah, said, “This work is always about the individual animals, but it’s also about what they represent. Every turtle we release carries a story of recovery and represents a learning opportunity for us. Each one gives us insight into the health of our marine ecosystems, and every turtle we track helps deepen our understanding of marine life in the Arabian Gulf. Releasing more than a 100 tracked turtles is a significant milestone for the programme and will continue to provide valuable insight into migration patterns, habitat use and long-term recovery."

The DTRP's satellite tracking programme plays a critical role in advancing marine conservation research. Since the first tracker was deployed, monitored turtles have travelled thousands of kilometres across international waters, providing valuable data on migration routes, feeding grounds and regional turtle populations. Beyond tracking, the programme continues to contribute to a broader understanding of marine life in the Arabian Gulf. Last year, DTRP rescued Joy, a yearling loggerhead turtle - which represented a significant discovery, as young juveniles of this species had not previously been recorded in the Gulf. The finding, requiring further research into potential nesting activity in the region, highlights the valuable role the programme plays in supporting both conservation and scientific understanding of local marine ecosystems.

Alongside turtle rehabilitation, Jumeirah continues to expand its broader marine conservation initiatives. At Jumeirah Al Naseem and in partnership with Dubai Reef, coral restoration programmes have already produced over 9,000 coral fragments, with a target of 10,000 by the end of this month. These corals are redistributed between Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and the wider Dubai Reef project, the world’s largest purpose-built reef system and one of the most extensive marine restoration initiatives of its kind.

“This is a programme that continues to evolve,” added Lang-Lenton. “What started as a response to injured turtles has grown into something much broader – contributing to research, education and conservation at scale. The more we do, the more we realise the opportunity we have to make a lasting impact.”

Jumeirah’s commitment extends across its international portfolio. In the Maldives, guests at Jumeirah Olhahali Island marked World Sea Turtle Day by taking part in coral planting workshops, guided reef snorkelling and marine education experiences led by the resort’s resident marine biologist – experiences that are available to guests on an ongoing basis. This is supported by year-round conservation work, including coral propagation across Biorock structures and reef frames, reef health monitoring, and regular cleaning and maintenance dives, which have contributed to the steady growth of coral colonies and the return of marine life, including reef fish and eagle rays. In Oman, Jumeirah Muscat Bay partnered with the Environment Society of Oman to host a Turtle Mandoos educational workshop for younger guests, focused on sea turtle conservation and marine biodiversity in Oman. The initiative forms part of a wider sustainability-led workshop series linked to the resort’s Coral Nursery project, designed to create ongoing awareness around marine conservation through interactive guest experiences and joint fundraising initiatives supporting local conservation programmes. At Jumeirah Bali, the resort marked the occasion with the release of 30 newly hatched turtles in partnership with Eco Tourism Bali.

Earlier in June, Jumeirah DTRP released 10 rehabilitated turtles, including 8 greens and 2 hawksbills, from the Jebel Ali Marine Reserve, in an event organised by The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA). The event was attended by Mohammed Bin Thani, Director General of DECCA, as well as Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family Affairs.

These interconnected efforts reflect Jumeirah’s wider sustainability vision, grounded in the principles of people, planet and responsible governance. Central to this is a commitment to being a good neighbour, protecting and preserving the environments and communities in which it operates. With more than half of its properties located along coastlines, the preservation of marine ecosystems is not only a responsibility, but an integral part of the guest experience and the long-term sustainability of the destinations it calls home.