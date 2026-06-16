EDGE, Safran sign joint venture term sheet for next-generation missile development

PARIS, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Following the signature yesterday of a strategic agreement between EDGE Group and Safran, the two companies today announced a joint venture term sheet at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.

EDGE group and Safran Electronics & Defence agreed to broaden the scope of joint work across the wider portfolios of both companies.

The term sheet establishes the framework for two proposed joint ventures, one in the UAE, and one in France, leveraging the complementary industrial strengths of both partners and enabling the joint development and production of advanced defence solutions for domestic and international customers. At the heart of the partnership is the co-development of an extended-range precision-guided weapon based on the Hammer family. Combining the expertise of both companies, the programme aims to deliver greater operational reach and precision while meeting the evolving needs of modern armed forces.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said, “EDGE and Safran have built a partnership on genuinely complementary strengths, and this term sheet takes it to a new level. Together, we have the expertise, the industrial presence and the ambition to develop missile capabilities that will set a new standard for the market. With EDGE Europe now established and our presence in France in place, the conditions to deliver on that ambition have never been stronger.”

Alexandre Ziegler, Head of the Defence Global Business Unit, Safran Electronics & Defence, said, “More than 30 years after the start of our partnership with the United Arab Emirates, Safran Electronics & Defence and EDGE are entering a new phase of cooperation focused on sovereignty and operational impact. This partnership builds on the success of the HAMMER family, which is benefiting from strong demand and industrial ramp-up. By combining software-defined defence with robust industrial manufacturing strength, and leveraging agile engineering practices, we are accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation smart weapons to the battlefield.”

In addition to this flagship program, the joint venture framework also covers the co-development of a supersonic air-to-ground weapon and a next-generation air-launched system for unmanned aerial platforms (UAS).

Beyond these programs, the joint ventures will also explore additional industrial and commercial opportunities in both France and the UAE, including sub-systems, anti-tank solutions, and munitions.