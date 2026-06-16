Ministry of Community Empowerment launches social empowerment programme 'Madar'

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment has launched the Social Empowerment Programme "Madar", a comprehensive national platform that supports the transition of social welfare beneficiaries into productive contributors to community development through capability development and sustainable employment opportunities.

The programme is part of a national approach that aims to promote social and economic empowerment, enabling individuals to achieve greater financial independence, enhanced quality of life, and long-term family stability, rather than relying on social support.

The programme directs beneficiaries who are capable of work toward key empowerment tracks tailored to their needs and readiness. These include the Professional Empowerment track, which prepares beneficiaries for the labour market through training, skills development, and job placement support, the Empowerment for Emirati Families Entrepreneurs track, which supports the establishment and growth of small and home-based businesses to strengthen household economic independence and the Financial Literacy track.

Noor Abulhoul, Assistant Undersecretary of the Social Welfare and Empowerment Sector at the Ministry of Community Empowerment, stated that the Madar programme reflects the UAE's vision of investing in people and advancing an integrated development model that unlocks potential, builds capabilities, and expands opportunities.

She noted that the programme also reflects the Ministry's commitment to launching and developing sustainable social protection and empowerment programmes by adopting innovative initiatives focused on transforming social support into an effective development pathway that enhances individuals' contributions to the national economy and supports the State’s comprehensive development goals.

She added that, in partnership with strategic entities such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council through the “Nafis” programme, Madar supports the Professional Empowerment pathway by equipping UAE citizens with the skills, capabilities, and readiness required to meet labour market demands. This contributes to accelerating their transition from reliance on social support to financial stability, while enabling them to access suitable and sustainable employment opportunities that align with their aspirations and ambitions.

She explained that Madar targets approximately 7,500 non-employed social welfare beneficiaries aged between 21 and 54 who are capable of working. The program is built on skills development, training, career guidance, job matching, and access to suitable employment opportunities that support financial independence while promoting a culture of work, productivity, and self-reliance.

Abulhoul noted that the Professional Empowerment track excludes five categories that do not meet labour market participation requirements. These include children and students under the age of 21, custodial mothers with children under six years old or children of determination under 21, people of determination and individuals with health- disabilities, senior citizens and retirees who do not meet the program's eligibility criteria.

She highlighted that the track has been designed with flexibility to accommodate beneficiaries' social and family circumstances. Employment opportunities are aligned with beneficiaries' capabilities and personal situations to provide a supportive environment that promotes long-term success and sustainability. Considerations include workplace proximity, with a maximum commuting distance of 100 kilometres, custodial mothers with children under six years old, and caregiving responsibilities for family members who are people of determination.

Abulhoul affirmed that the Ministry will continue disbursing social welfare benefits until a suitable employment opportunity matching the beneficiary's qualifications and capabilities becomes available, reflecting its commitment to supporting and empowering beneficiaries to secure meaningful employment that promotes social and economic stability and enables long-term professional sustainability.

Ahlam Al Ahmad, Director of the Social and Economic Empowerment Department, explained that through the Professional Empowerment track, the Ministry adopts a comprehensive empowerment journey that begins with enrolment and activation. This stage serves as the starting point for preparing beneficiaries to benefit effectively from the programme.

The process includes completing registration and activation requirements, signing the required commitment declaration, and registering on the Nafis platform to establish a comprehensive professional profile. Beneficiaries then progress through stages that include professional readiness assessment, capacity building, skills development, job matching and placement, and ultimately career stability and economic sustainability.

She noted that the journey has been designed to meet both beneficiary needs and labour market requirements, thereby strengthening long-term professional success and continuity.

Al Ahmad stressed that job stability is considered a key indicator of successful professional empowerment. Beneficiaries are nominated for positions based on the alignment of their qualifications with labour market needs and their individual capabilities. The programme also guarantees that the total salary offered through employment opportunities exceeds the value of the social welfare benefits received. If the salary offered is lower, beneficiaries have the right to decline the opportunity.

The Ministry will continue to support beneficiaries beyond employment by monitoring their progress for a full year after joining the workforce. This ongoing follow-up helps ensure sustained career progression, strengthens long-term economic resilience, and supports continued professional growth. Through tracking key indicators of job retention and stability, while facilitating access to available support and incentive programs, the Ministry seeks to maximise the impact of empowerment efforts and achieve sustainable developmental outcomes that benefit individuals, families, and society as a whole.