RTA opens registration for Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2027

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the opening of registration for the fifth edition of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2027, held under the theme: “Smart Integrated Infrastructure.”

The challenge invites global innovators, technology providers, researchers, and academic institutions to submit pioneering solutions that advance autonomous mobility and support the development of intelligent transport ecosystems. Registration is now open through the challenge’s dedicated website: https://sdchallenge.awardsplatform.com.

Finalists will be announced in November 2026, while the winners will be revealed during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport in September 2027. The challenge offers total prizes of USD $1.2 million, distributed across separate categories for solution providers and top-performing local academic participants.

Providing further details, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, Head of the Team of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, said, “The Challenge forms a key pillar of RTA’s efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in autonomous mobility. It supports the Dubai Government’s vision of converting 25% of all mobility journeys in the emirate into self-driving trips by 2030 and contributes to RTA’s strategic objective of advancing a smart, sustainable, and connected transportation ecosystem.”

“Since its launch, the challenge has served as a global platform that brings together industry leaders, technology developers, researchers, and academics to generate innovative ideas and practical solutions that accelerate the adoption of autonomous transport technologies. It also supports Dubai’s broader Smart City ambitions by fostering collaboration and innovation in future mobility,” added Bahrozyan.

The 2027 edition introduces a forward-looking competitive theme focused on ‘Smart Integrated Infrastructure,’ encouraging the development of transformative solutions that redefine the future of mobility. The challenge seeks innovations that enhance operational safety, improve transport efficiency, and enable seamless and reliable mobility through advanced Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) integration and intelligent connected transport ecosystems.

Participants are encouraged to address one or more of the use cases suggested by RTA and may propose additional use cases, provided they align with the overall theme of the challenge. The RTA proposed use cases are the following:

1. V2X connectivity retrofit via aftermarket devices

2. Predictive traffic analysis

3. Emergency or prioritised vehicle approaching

4. Green Light Optimal Speed Advisory (GLOSA)

5. In-vehicle signage

6. Bidirectional VRU (Vulnerable Road User) safety

7. Automated Valet Parking (AVP)

8. Autonomous digital wallet

9. See through

10. Vehicle platooning

Participation is open to:

• Solution providers offering market-ready technologies and solutions.

• Local academic institutions and research entities.

Applicants may participate individually or as part of a consortium comprising multiple organizations, integrating various V2X use cases within a unified smart mobility service framework.