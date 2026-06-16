UAE President and Canadian Prime Minister discuss cooperation on sidelines of G7 Summit in Évian

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, today discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, energy, technology, and artificial intelligence, to support the development ambitions of both nations.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

His Highness and Prime Minister Carney also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East.

The two sides discussed topics on the G7 Summit agenda and the importance of international dialogue and collaboration to support global economic stability and address shared challenges.