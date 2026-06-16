UAE Field Hospital, OCHA discuss strengthening healthcare support, aid delivery in Gaza

GAZA, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip received a delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination and cooperation in support of the health sector and to address the growing humanitarian needs in the Strip.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the scale of the medical, surgical and treatment services provided by the hospital to wounded and sick Palestinians, as well as the efforts of medical teams to ensure the continued delivery of healthcare services despite the challenging humanitarian conditions.

The two sides also discussed the challenges facing international organisations and Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip. They reviewed ways to support the health sector, enhance the capacity of hospitals and healthcare facilities to continue providing services to residents, and address logistical challenges related to the entry of medical supplies and medicines required to sustain humanitarian and healthcare operations.

The visiting delegation included Suzanna Tkalec, UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in the Palestinian Territories; Andrea Noyes, Deputy Head of OCHA in the Palestinian Territories; Taher Ibrahim, Head of OCHA's Gaza Office; and Daoud Mesika, Head of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security Office in Gaza.

The delegation was briefed on the medical and humanitarian services provided by the hospital to wounded and sick Palestinians.

At the conclusion of the visit, the UAE mission honoured the OCHA delegation in recognition of its efforts in supporting humanitarian work and its continued coordination to serve those affected in the Gaza Strip.