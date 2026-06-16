Preemptive operation foils drug trafficking plot, uncovers organised criminal network

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the follow-up of the Federal Narcotics Prosecution, the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters and the competent police authorities, has thwarted a criminal plan to promote narcotic substances inside the UAE.

The operation led to the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances before they could be distributed.

According to the case details, authorities received information indicating that narcotic substances were hidden at a geographical location in one of the emirates. Specialised teams immediately launched search and investigation operations and, after obtaining the necessary legal warrants, carried out a security operation that resulted in the arrest of two members of the criminal gang while attempting to transport a quantity of narcotics.

The suspects admitted that they had received instructions to distribute the drugs from a key suspect residing outside the country, who was managing the criminal activity.

Following extensive investigations and surveillance of the site, authorities arrested 11 suspects linked to the ringleader and involved in the distribution of narcotics within the UAE.

Subsequent arrest and search operations conducted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ajman led to the arrest of 10 additional suspects and the seizure of various quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Authorities also uncovered another storage site containing large quantities of Marijuana, Hash Oil and synthetic cannabinoid papers.

A team from the Federal Narcotics Prosecution was formed to conduct investigations and take the necessary legal measures. The suspects and seized materials were referred to the competent forensic laboratory for examination.

The competent authorities affirmed that this high-quality operation reflects the high level of preparedness and integrated coordination between the Public Prosecution and security agencies in combating organised criminal networks and taking deterrent legal action against those involved.