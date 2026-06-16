UAE cinema sector revenues exceed AED734 million

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority has announced the UAE’s media sector achievements for 2025, highlighting growth across cinema, gaming, publishing, and content creation. This performance reflects the impact of recent regulatory frameworks and policies designed to support sector growth and contribute to the national economy.

In 2025, the UAE’s cinema sector recorded revenues exceeding AED734 million at the box office, supported by the sale of more than 14.8 million tickets across approximately 1,270 films screened nationwide.

This underscores the UAE's position as one of the region’s leading cinema markets and highlights the sector’s growing contribution to the creative economy and the country’s standing as a regional hub for film and entertainment.

The gaming sector continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing media and entertainment segments in the UAE. In 2025, revenues from digital gaming platforms reached AED2.7 billion, while the number of games reviewed and classified increased to 552, compared to 375 in 2024.

In the publishing sector, more than 100,000 permits were issued for book circulation and publishing. Nearly 1.2 million titles were introduced into the UAE market, reflecting the scale of cultural and intellectual activity across the country.

The Authority also issued more than 15,000 Advertiser permits since their introduction last year, marking a significant step in regulating digital advertising activities. The initiative has strengthened transparency and professionalism, supporting the growth of the content economy, and introduced a regulatory approach aligned with the rapid evolution of the digital media sector.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the National Media Authority, said the sector’s 2025 performance reflects the UAE’s success in building a competitive media environment that serves as a key economic pillar, in line with the country’s vision of a knowledge- and creativity-driven economy.

“The sector’s performance indicators demonstrate its growing economic contribution, driven by increased investments, the expansion of creative industries, and the development of high-potential segments such as cinema, gaming, content creation, and publishing. This growth reflects a forward-looking approach to media legislation and policy that keeps pace with global trends and strengthens the sector’s readiness for the future.”

Al Shehhi added, “The results achieved over the past year highlight the effectiveness of the UAE’s approach in building a media environment that combines regulatory flexibility with global competitiveness. This continues to strengthen the country’s attractiveness to companies, talent, and high-value investments, while supporting economic diversification and enabling new growth opportunities within the content economy.”

Al Shehhi affirmed that the National Media Authority will continue to strengthen legislative and regulatory frameworks and advance digital services to support the growth of the media sector, increases its economic contribution, attract high-value investments, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for media, content creation, and creative industries.