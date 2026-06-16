UAE President meets Italian Prime Minister on sidelines of G7 Summit

Évian-les-Bains, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Italian Prime Minister Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni today discussed ways to further strengthen ties within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Italian Republic.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, His Highness and Prime Minister Meloni reviewed bilateral cooperation across key sectors including the economy, investment, energy, technology, and artificial intelligence.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also touched on the importance of the G7 Summit in strengthening cooperation to address shared global challenges and support economic stability.