UAE President meets with German Chancellor on sidelines of G7 Summit

Évian-les-Bains, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation, particularly in development-related sectors. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties to support the ambitions of both countries and their peoples for progress and prosperity.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East.

The meeting further addressed key issues on the G7 Summit agenda and the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges and advancing shared prosperity.