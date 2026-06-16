European Parliament approves EU-US trade deal

BRUSSELS, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Parliament today approved the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, paving the way for lower tariffs on US agricultural and industrial products, a key step towards implementing the trade understanding reached between the two sides last summer.

The measure was approved by 440 votes in favour, 151 against and 50 abstentions.

The European Parliament's lead negotiator, German MEP Bernd Lange, held lengthy negotiations with parliamentary groups and national governments to secure additional safeguards linked to the tariff reductions, amid the continued application of a 15 percent US tariff on EU exports.

Under the political agreement reached last month, the European Commission would be empowered to suspend the deal should Washington fail to honour its commitments, particularly if tariffs exceeding 15 percent remain in place on European steel and aluminium imports or if additional trade measures are introduced.

"Under considerable pressure, the European Parliament succeeded in securing important safeguards to protect European interests," Lange said, adding that Parliament would continue to monitor implementation of the agreement closely.

European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič described the vote as "an important milestone" demonstrating that "the European Union delivers on its commitments."