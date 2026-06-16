UAE President meets Presidents of European Council and European Commission on sidelines of G7 Summit in France

Évian-les-Bains, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Excellency António Costa, President of the European Council, and Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit being hosted by France in Évian-les-Bains.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the UAE and the European Union and ways to further strengthen ties in support of their mutual interests.

The discussions also covered ongoing negotiations on a UAE–EU Strategic Partnership Agreement, highlighting its role in strengthening bilateral ties and establishing a comprehensive framework for cooperation.

His Highness and the EU officials discussed opportunities for cooperation in advanced technology and artificial intelligence in support of mutual development and shared prosperity.

All sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening UAE-EU ties, particularly in development-related fields. In this context, they highlighted the ongoing negotiations on a UAE-EU Free Trade Agreement, noting that its conclusion would mark a significant advance in trade relations between the two sides.

The meeting also reviewed a number of topics of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the Middle East.