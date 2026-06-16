On sidelines of G7 Summit in France, UAE President and Indian Prime Minister discuss strengthening ties under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Évian-les-Bains, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit being held in Évian-les-Bains, France.

His Highness and Prime Minister Modi discussed ways to further develop bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence. Both sides highlighted these sectors as key drivers of the future economy, reflecting their shared ambition to harness innovation to advance sustainable development and prosperity.

The discussions took place within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and India. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further advancing cooperation in support of mutual development and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

The meeting discussed the G7 Summit agenda and the importance of strengthening international cooperation to address common challenges and promote mutual prosperity.

The two leaders also exchanged views on topics of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the Middle East.