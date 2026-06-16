Gov't Communication Award jury convenes for 13th edition

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The jury of the Sharjah Government Communication Award held its first meeting for the 13th edition (2026) at Al Majaz Theatre in Sharjah. The meeting reviewed the award's categories, judging criteria and evaluation mechanisms to ensure they keep pace with developments in the communication and media sector.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said the new edition will place greater emphasis on the impact and sustainable outcomes of initiatives, alongside the quality of planning and implementation.

The jury also reviewed a new voting system developed by the Bureau and discussed the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance both submissions and evaluation processes, in line with the UAE's AI adoption strategy.

Members affirmed that the award has become a leading benchmark for excellence in government communication and remains committed to recognising the most innovative and impactful communication initiatives at the local, regional and international levels.