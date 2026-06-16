Dubai Municipality launches Specialised Asset Management Strategy 2026–2030

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched the Specialised Asset Management Strategy 2026–2030, a guiding institutional framework designed to develop the Municipality’s asset management system and enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and value of government assets.

The strategy forms part of a broader asset management framework developed by Dubai Municipality. The General Asset Management Strategy sets the Municipality’s overall direction, principles, and institutional approach to managing assets, while the Specialised Asset Management Strategy 2026–2030 provides the detailed framework for implementation, covering asset planning, governance, data quality, operation, maintenance, lifecycle management, and long-term value creation.

Together, the two strategies establish an integrated approach that supports the quality of municipal services, enhances spending efficiency, improves the use of resources, and strengthens the Municipality’s ability to plan, operate, and maintain assets in line with Dubai’s future needs.

The Specialised Asset Management Strategy focuses on building a more integrated and proactive asset management ecosystem, from planning and development to operation and maintenance. It is based on effective governance, reliable data, long-term planning, and predictive approaches that enable Dubai Municipality to improve asset performance, extend asset life, and ensure readiness to meet the evolving needs of the city and its communities.

The General Asset Management Strategy serves as the umbrella framework that unifies Dubai Municipality’s strategic direction and institutional principles for asset management. It outlines how the Municipality approaches asset-related decisions across technical, financial, and operational areas, while supporting stronger integration between organisational units and government partners.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Specialised Asset Management Strategy and the General Asset Management Strategy represent a clear roadmap that consolidates Dubai Municipality’s institutional approach to the sustainable and comprehensive management of its assets in accordance with global standards. They reflect our continued commitment to developing a proactive and leading model in government asset management, supporting our strategic objectives and strengthening the Municipality’s position as a leading government entity in adopting modern practices that enhance asset sustainability and service efficiency.”

He added: “Dubai Municipality’s assets are a fundamental pillar of the city’s prosperity and growth. Our goal is to continuously maximise the value of these assets, from advanced infrastructure to public and recreational facilities and destinations, to make Dubai more sustainable, pioneering, and liveable.”

Eng. Nasser Bu Shehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, said that the development of the two strategies reflects Dubai Municipality’s proactive approach to strengthening institutional readiness and responding to current and future requirements.

He said: “The two strategies provide a practical framework for improving asset-related decision-making and setting priorities. They also strengthen integration between the organisational units involved in asset management and support outcomes that are felt by residents, visitors, and the wider Dubai community.”

Dubai Municipality’s long-term approach to asset management is based on the principles outlined in the ISO 55000:2024 asset management standards. The Municipality continues to assess the maturity of its asset management system and its contribution to institutional objectives, supporting the development of capabilities in line with international standards and best practices.

The strategies also reflect the growing importance of government assets in supporting sustainable economic growth, meeting population needs, strengthening infrastructure, improving service delivery, and enhancing quality of life across the emirate.

Through the General Asset Management Strategy, Dubai Municipality also seeks to share its direction and expertise with government partners, contributing to knowledge exchange, stronger collaboration, and the development of shared practices in government asset management.