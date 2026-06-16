11th Emirati Media Forum to convene on 22 June

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the 11th edition of the Emirati Media Forum will be held on 22 June at Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai. Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the Forum will bring together heads of UAE media organisations, editors-in-chief, prominent writers, opinion leaders, media professionals, Emirati content creators, and social media influencers.

This edition of the Forum comes at a time when significant regional and international developments are reshaping the global landscape. Against this backdrop, the UAE has demonstrated a high degree of resilience and readiness in addressing evolving challenges, supported by strong institutions and an integrated approach that has reinforced its position as a global model for stability, security, and future readiness.

The Forum will examine the impact of current regional developments on the local media landscape and the role of national media in countering misinformation and misleading narratives. Discussions will also explore how media institutions can strengthen their readiness for rapid industry transformation, leverage AI and emerging digital technologies, and continue to showcase the UAE’s economic, development, and humanitarian achievements through impactful content.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said: “This year’s Forum underscores the importance of safeguarding the UAE’s security, stability and achievements. Protecting these gains is a shared responsibility that requires awareness, vigilance and collective commitment. National media plays a vital role in this effort by reinforcing trust and serving as a key line of defence against misinformation and misleading narratives.”

She added: “Recent developments have once again highlighted the UAE’s ability to navigate evolving challenges with confidence and agility, supported by the leadership’s forward-looking vision and a strong foundation of security, economic resilience, and institutional readiness. At a time of heightened uncertainty across many parts of the world, the UAE continues to provide a sense of stability, reinforcing confidence in its ability to sustain progress and seize new opportunities.”

“Today, more than ever, we need a media sector that combines courage with responsibility and sound judgement, along with Emirati journalists and opinion writers who can interpret regional and international developments and communicate their implications with speed, accuracy, and responsibility. We are confident that UAE media possesses the professionalism, experience, and national perspective required to fulfil this role.”

Al Marri noted that the UAE media has once again demonstrated its role as a trusted partner in enhancing public awareness and supporting stability. “Recent developments underscored the importance of strong coordination between national media institutions and relevant entities in delivering a clear and consistent message that reflected the strength of our institutions and their ability to respond effectively to exceptional circumstances.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “The success of media today is measured not only by the speed of delivering information, but also by its ability to build trust, shape positive impact, and foster a well-informed public during times of change. Through the 11th edition of the Emirati Media Forum, we aim to facilitate meaningful discussions on the future of national media, the priorities of the next phase, and how emerging technologies and digital platforms can be leveraged to enhance content and strengthen competitiveness.”

She added: “The UAE media plays an essential role in preserving national achievements and strengthening public confidence. It also carries the responsibility of ensuring the accurate and professional communication of facts, while highlighting the UAE’s successes and conveying an authentic representation of its development and progress. Through the Forum, we seek to encourage constructive dialogue on the role of media in supporting social cohesion and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global model for development and stability.”

Since its launch in 2013, the Emirati Media Forum has served as a leading platform for national media dialogue, helping shape shared visions across UAE media institutions and promoting professional standards that strengthen the country’s media landscape regionally and internationally. The 11th edition continues this legacy by providing a platform for constructive dialogue among key stakeholders and media professionals from across the sector.