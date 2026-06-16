Tadweer Group strengthens Al Ain’s circular economy infrastructure with 400,000-tonne material recovery facility upgrade

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has awarded a contract to Bou Chalhoub Metrix General Contracting to upgrade, reconstruct and commission a state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility in Al Ain, designed to process 400,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste annually. Built for a 20-year operational lifespan, the facility will serve as a primary waste recovery destination for communities across Al Ain and surrounding areas.

Bou Chalhoub Metrix General Contracting will deliver all civil, mechanical and electrical works, from design and construction through to commissioning and performance verification. Commissioning is targeted for late 2026, with operations expected to begin by early 2027.

The facility will incorporate advanced mechanical sorting and material recovery technologies designed to maximize the extraction of recyclables from mixed municipal waste streams, enhance recovery rates, and produce higher-quality recyclable outputs aligned with international best practices.

The upgraded facility will provide communities across Al Ain with high-capacity infrastructure for the sorting, recovery, and processing of recyclable materials, including paper and cardboard, plastics, metals, and other recyclable fractions. It will divert approximately 60% of Al Ain’s municipal solid waste from landfill annually, directly supporting Abu Dhabi’s mandate to achieve 80% waste diversion from landfill by 2031.

This investment provides Al Ain with a facility built to serve its communities for the next 20 years, recover the value embedded in the waste they generate, and create jobs during both the construction and operational phases.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said: "Al Ain is Abu Dhabi's second largest city in population and a critical node in the emirate's waste management network, and ensuring its resources are recovered at scale is as central to Abu Dhabi's 2031 diversion targets. Every facility we build moves Abu Dhabi further from landfill dependency and closer to a fully operational circular economy."

The Al Ain Material Recovery Facility is a strategic addition to Tadweer Group’s growing network of recovery infrastructure, designed to support Abu Dhabi’s transition from waste management to resource management. By increasing material recovery capacity in one of the emirate’s most important urban centres, the project is designed to deliver Abu Dhabi’s 2031 landfill diversion target, advance the UAE’s circular economy agenda and strengthen local and regional supply chains for recovered materials.