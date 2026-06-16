Sharjah Ruler announces new direct road links with Dubai

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a series of projects to construct and develop internal and main roads linking the emirates of Sharjah and Dubai at a cost of AED750 million.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan noted that the Al Taawun Roundabout Monument, which was recently removed to facilitate the construction of a new tunnel that will ease traffic movement between the two emirates, will be reinstated once the project is completed, bringing back its cherished memories. H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also stated that Noor Road, extending from Al Orooba Street and leading into Dubai, will be inaugurated by the end of this year.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah embraces its neighbours and extends a warm welcome to everyone who visits.

Speaking during a telephone intervention on the “Direct Line” programme, the Ruler of Sharjah said: “The Al Taawun Roundabout Monument holds strong sentimental value for residents. However, necessity dictated its temporary removal until the completion of important development projects. Al Taawun Road is important because it leads to Dubai. Therefore, it became necessary either to construct an elevated bridge over the monument or find another solution.We planned to construct an underground tunnel comprising a dual carriageway extending to Dubai up to Al Nahda Bridge. However, the presence of the monument presented a challenge. We brought in the designer and engineers to inspect the site and its foundations. They found that the foundations were firmly fixed in the ground and difficult to remove.

Specialists indicated that it would be possible to design the road and return the monument to its original location after the project is completed. Work is currently under way to implement this plan. The works affecting entry to and exit from Al Taawun Street will require only a short period, while engineers simultaneously redesign and reinstall the monument in its original location.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan added: “The benefits of these projects are reflected in several key aspects, foremost among them the opening of an important corridor between us and the Emirate of Dubai, which will ease traffic movement on the existing roads.

Alongside this road, we are currently developing another route, ‘Al Noor Road’, which extends directly from Al Orooba Street and also enters Dubai via Al Nahda Bridge. It is scheduled to open by the end of this year.

Another benefit of the tunnel beneath Al Taawun Roundabout is that it will reduce pressure on the roundabout. We will also be able to connect the roundabout directly to major roads such as Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.”

H.H. explained that directional signs will be installed along all these roads to guide motorists to Expo Centre Sharjah. The route will provide direct, uninterrupted access to the centre’s parking facilities.

He noted that the total cost of these development projects amounts to AED 750 million, expressing confidence that the investment will benefit everyone.

“We are opening these internal areas to our neighbours. The Emirate of Sharjah is a welcoming place that embraces all who come to it.”

Concluding his remarks, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan said: “Praise be to God, All the designs are in place and the project designer remains on site. These projects will grant the Emirate of Sharjah a new level of openness. We hope everyone will enjoy a beautiful present while preserving cherished memories.”