Emirates National Schools in Sharjah celebrates seventh graduation ceremony for 158 students

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, attended today the graduation ceremony of the seventh cohort of Emirates National Schools–Sharjah Campus, named the Year of the Family 2026 Cohort.

The ceremony, held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, celebrated the graduation of 158 students in the presence of a number of sheikhs, senior officials, members of the school's Board of Directors, administrative and teaching staff, and parents.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humairi, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, praised the achievements of the schools and their role in preparing academically and leadership-capable generations able to contribute to the nation's development through advanced educational programmes that employ the latest artificial intelligence technologies and promote sustainability and innovation.

He congratulated the graduates and their families on the achievement and expressed confidence in their ability to continue excelling academically and to represent the UAE in the fields of science, knowledge and innovation.

For his part, Lachlan Mackinnon, Director-General of Emirates National Schools, said the success reflected the effectiveness of the schools' vision in developing students academically, nationally and personally, and preparing them for future requirements through an educational environment that supports creativity, leadership and community service.

The graduates expressed pride in their accomplishments and commended Emirates National Schools for helping develop their skills and strengthen the values of national identity and belonging. They also thanked the UAE leadership for its continued support of the nation's youth and expressed appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his sustained patronage.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi presented certificates to the graduates and wished them success in their university studies and future careers. The school administration also honoured Sheikh Dr. Khalid with a commemorative shield in appreciation of his attendance and participation in the celebration.

Established in 2015, Emirates National Schools–Sharjah Campus serves more than 2,572 students and provides high-quality education that combines international academic standards with national identity.