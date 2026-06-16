EU greenhouse gas emissions fall 17 % since 2015

BRUSSELS, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union amounted to approximately 3.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2025, marking a 17.2 percent decline compared with 2015, according to preliminary estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The data showed emissions decreased across most economic sectors. Emissions from the energy sector fell by 45.3 percent, while mining and quarrying recorded a decline of 33.3 percent. Emissions from manufacturing decreased by 16 percent, households by 14.7 percent and the services sector by 11.9 percent.

More moderate declines were recorded in agriculture, forestry and fishing, where emissions fell by 5.9 percent, and in water and waste management activities, which registered a decrease of 2.6 percent.

By contrast, emissions increased in the construction sector by 11.4 percent and in transport and storage activities by 10.9 percent.

At the country level, emissions declined in 23 EU member states, with the largest reductions recorded in Estonia, Finland and Germany. Emissions increased in four member states, led by Malta and Cyprus.

Despite the overall decline in greenhouse gas emissions, the European Union economy continued to expand, with gross domestic product growing by 17.5 percent over the same period.