Messi hat-trick equals goalscoring record as Argentina beat Algeria

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Lionel Messi earned a spot in the World Cup history books with a hat-trick that saw Argentina begin the defence of their title with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Algeria on Tuesday.
Messi became the tournament’s joint all-time leading scorer as he advanced to a total of 16 goals, equalling the record held by Miroslav Klose of Germany.
The opening game in Group J saw another masterclass from the Argentina captain, who turns 39 later this month and was marking his 200th cap for his country as he became the first player to compete at six World Cups.
He got his goalscoring spree underway with a 17th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area, followed by a tap-in on the hour mark, and the hat-trick was completed in the 76th minute with a precise shot into the corner of the net.