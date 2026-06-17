Istanbul to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu opener on June 20-21

ISTANBUL, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Istanbul will host the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu 2026–2027 season on 20th- 21st June, bringing together elite athletes and academies from more than 70 countries.

Sponsored by EDGE Group, the event has reached 87 percent of registration capacity one month ahead of the competition, reflecting growing demand for the championship as it strengthens its position among the world's leading jiu-jitsu events.

The Istanbul stop follows an exceptional season in which the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam achieved broad international recognition and reinforced Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for developing the sport and producing champions through a series of rounds that attracted thousands of athletes from around the world.

Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), said that launching the new season from Istanbul reflects the championship’s continued growth and the high level of confidence it enjoys among athletes and academies worldwide.

“The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam continues to strengthen its international presence year after year, and the figures recorded by the Istanbul round confirm the stature the championship has achieved as one of the most important competitive destinations for jiu-jitsu athletes," he said.

He added, “We look forward to a new season filled with strong competition and outstanding technical performances that build on the successes achieved over recent years and further promote the growth of jiu-jitsu across the world.”

The Istanbul competitions are expected to feature intense matchups across various divisions and belt categories, marking the beginning of the race for ranking points and the international standings.