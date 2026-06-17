Projects worth $4.07 billion inked at China-South Asia Expo

KUNMING, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Deals worth over 27.7 billion yuan (around US$4.07 billion) were signed during the 10th China-South Asia Expo, which concluded in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Tuesday.

The signed contracts included 10.25 billion yuan in domestic and foreign trade projects and 17.49 billion yuan in investment cooperation projects, up 20.9 percent and 28.5 percent, respectively, from the previous expo.

The six-day event attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organisations. A total of 2,301 domestic and overseas enterprises participated in the event.

The expo focused on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development".