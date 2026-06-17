SANTA CLARA, California, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria marked their return to the World Cup after ​a 28-year absence with a tense ‌3-1 win over debutants Jordan in their Group J opener on Tuesday, relying on a second-half ​own goal and a last-gasp ​penalty to claim the three points.

Austria ⁠took the lead on 20 minutes ​through a Romano Schmid thunderbolt, but were ​pegged back five minutes after the break when striker Ali Olwan found space in the ​area and fired a sizzling shot ​inside the far post.

Austria's veteran target man Marko Arnautovic ‌slammed ⁠a low shot into the net from a goalmouth scramble in the 69th minute but it was ruled out ​for handball ​by ⁠teammate Stefan Posch following a VAR review.

Seven minutes later, though, ​Austria were celebrating again as ​Yazan ⁠Al‑Arab deflected a Marcel Sabitzer corner into his own net, before Arnautovic slotted ⁠home ​a penalty deep into ​stoppage time after Saleem Obeid was penalised for handball.