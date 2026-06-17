FIFA World Cup™ breaks broadcast records across board

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has made an extraordinary start on and off the pitch, with opening matches involving the tournament's three host nations delivering record-breaking audiences across North America.

While more than one million fans have already experienced the FIFA World Cup 2026™ live inside stadiums, television audiences across the host nations have also reached unprecedented heights – and more than 54 million viewers tuned in to watch opening matches featuring Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"What we are witnessing here is truly historic. The United States' opening match against Paraguay was the most-watched FIFA World Cup match ever broadcast in the United States, while more than 54 million people across Canada, Mexico and the United States watched their respective nations' opening matches, shattering records and showing how football is truly uniting the world," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

He added, “These figures tell you everything about what this tournament means to these countries, this continent and the entire world. However, this is not just about numbers - this is about millions of people from every corner of the world, coming together through football. The atmosphere, energy and passion I feel in these host countries is something incredibly special. The fans inside full stadiums, those watching at home, and some celebrating in the streets are all part of something unique.”

The United States delivered its most significant television audiences in FIFA World Cup™ history. The host nation's opening victory over Paraguay attracted an average audience of 27.5 million viewers across FOX and Telemundo, making it the most-watched FIFA World Cup™ match ever broadcast in the United States.

FOX recorded the most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup™ match in the history of English-language broadcasting in the United States, and the most-streamed English-language USMNT match in tournament history.

Meanwhile, Telemundo delivered the most-watched UNMNT FIFA World Cup™ match ever on Spanish-language television, and the most-watched FIFA World Cup™ group-stage match not featuring Mexico in Spanish-language television history.

Mexico's opening victory over South Africa also set new benchmarks. An average audience of 23.4 million viewers made the match the country's most-watched FIFA World Cup™ game of the 21st century.

The encounter achieved a remarkable 72.1 percent television market share, meaning nearly three out of every four television viewers in Mexico were watching El Tri's tournament debut. The match also resonated strongly across the border, attracting an average audience of approximately 20 million viewers in the United States, where Telemundo delivered the most-watched Spanish-language FIFA World Cup™ opening match in US television history.

Canada's opening FIFA World Cup 2026™ match against Bosnia and Herzegovina attracted an average audience of 3.1 million viewers across English and French-language broadcasters, becoming the third most-watched FIFA World Cup™ match featuring Canada's men's national team in the 21st century as the country began its campaign on home soil.

The record audiences provide further evidence of the extraordinary engagement being generated by the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with supporters across the three host nations embracing a tournament that is already making history both inside and outside the stadiums.