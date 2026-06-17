ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026 opens call for scientific research submissions

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the 46th World Congress of Military Medicine – ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026 has opened submissions for scientific abstracts and research papers to be presented and discussed during the congress, which will be held from 9th to 13th November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Researchers, specialists and students have been invited to submit abstracts through the congress's official website, www.icmm.ae, as part of the scientific programme organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADNEC Group and under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM).

The committee said the online platform is the sole channel for submitting and reviewing abstracts, ensuring a transparent and efficient process for developing a scientific programme aimed at an international audience of medical and military leaders, experts and practitioners.

The submission period will remain open until 30th June 2026, with the review process commencing on 1st July 2026.

Researchers, physicians, practitioners, and students from across medical disciplines are encouraged to submit scientific abstracts showcasing innovations, research findings, and best practices in healthcare and medicine, contributing to scientific dialogue and the exchange of expertise and knowledge.

The scientific programme of the congress will feature specialised scientific sessions addressing the latest developments in military medicine and healthcare related to operational environments. Topics will include medical readiness, disaster response, and emerging medical technologies, in addition to workshops, professional meetings, and an accompanying exhibition.

Scientific abstracts are being sought across five main themes: military health protection and readiness; advanced medical and surgical care; military healthcare support systems and logistics; innovation and emerging technologies in military medicine; and allied healthcare disciplines.

The programme will also feature a range of additional topics linked to developments in military medicine and intersecting disciplines, including the role of women in military service, veterinary medicine, open research presentation platforms, broader healthcare fields, as well as ethics and the law of armed conflict.

Alongside the launch of the scientific abstract platform, the Organising Committee announced that applications are now being accepted for exhibitors and exhibition space bookings within the accompanying exhibition.

This will provide organisations, companies, and institutions with the opportunity to showcase their solutions and services while engaging with leaders, experts, and participating delegations in an integrated environment that combines a specialised scientific programme with a dedicated exhibition.

The 46th World Congress of Military Medicine – ICMM Abu Dhabi 2026 is a leading international scientific platform held biennially since its inception in 1921 under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine.

The congress brings together senior medical and military leaders, experts, researchers, and practitioners from more than 120 countries to exchange knowledge and experience, review scientific advancements, and strengthen international cooperation in healthcare and medicine, contributing to the development and efficiency of healthcare systems.

Through this global congress, the Ministry of Defence reaffirms its commitment to supporting scientific knowledge, empowering medical professionals, and strengthening international partnerships that contribute to the development of military healthcare systems, ensuring readiness to respond to diverse health and humanitarian challenges while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a host and destination for high-impact international initiatives.

The congress is supported by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement as the Headline Sponsor.

Hosting the 46th edition of the congress aligns with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to advance civilian and military healthcare systems, enhance medical readiness, support humanitarian efforts, and reinforce the UAE’s role as an active partner in building global health security through scientific platforms.