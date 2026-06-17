Ajman Ruler honours police for securing seven regional, international awards

AJMAN, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Wednesday honoured Ajman Police General Headquarters at the Emiri Court in recognition of its success in securing seven regional and international awards in institutional excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

The recognition reflects Ajman's commitment to promoting government excellence and supporting initiatives that enhance institutional performance, foster innovation and strengthen competitiveness across government entities.

Sheikh Humaid congratulated Ajman Police on this achievement, saying the awards demonstrate the advancement of the Emirate’s policing system and its ability to compete and excel in sustainability, innovation, and excellence in institutional performance.

He praised the efforts of Ajman Police personnel and the initiatives implemented to improve public services and quality of life, adding that such achievements support the emirate's position as a regional and international model for government excellence.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Sheikh Sultan bin Ali Al Nuaimi; Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Port and Customs Department; along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Ajman Police earned these accolades through its participation in the Dubai Quality Group Annual Awards Ceremony, which brought together government and private sector entities from the UAE and GCC countries to compete across categories related to innovation, quality, sustainability, continuous improvement, and women’s empowerment.

Among its achievements, Ajman Police secured the Gold Award in the inaugural edition of the Global Sustainability Award. It also received the UAE Women’s Award in the Women’s Empowerment Organisations category and the International Continuous Improvement Award in the Happiness category.

In addition, the force secured several Arab and international Ideas Awards for initiatives on talent development, sustainability, and environmental stewardship, including the “Monsiyat Zat Athar” initiative. Ajman Police also received the Best Innovative Team Award for the Ikram Al-Rahileen Team.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, for their continued support.

He said the recognition serves as an incentive to further strengthen innovation and excellence, adding that the awards reflect the professionalism of Ajman Police personnel and the success of the initiatives implemented by its leadership.

Al Nuaimi said Ajman Police would continue developing its services, programmes and initiatives to further enhance security, safety and quality of life across the emirate.