Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council organises economic programme in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organised a comprehensive economic programme in Shanghai, China, to support the international expansion of Abu Dhabi-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and strengthen trade and investment ties with the Chinese business community.

The programme was held alongside the Abu Dhabi Chamber delegation’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai and brought together a delegation of Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs and SME representatives, as well as business leaders, companies, and entrepreneurship support organisations from China.

The programme featured a series of strategic engagements and business development opportunities for participating companies.

As part of the agenda, ADYBC hosted a strategic roundtable titled “Future Economies & Cross-Border Entrepreneurship Collaborations,” bringing together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and representatives from business and innovation ecosystems in both Abu Dhabi and Shanghai. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while exploring opportunities for future partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The council also organised a series of dedicated B2B matchmaking meetings between participating Abu Dhabi SMEs and their Chinese counterparts.

The programme facilitated more than 27 direct business meetings with 15 Chinese organisations and companies, enabling participants to explore new commercial and investment opportunities, establish strategic relationships, and expand their international business networks.

The delegation visited the National Innovation Centre for Excellence (NICE) in Shanghai, one of China’s leading platforms for innovation and industrial development. The participants gained valuable insights into how research, industry, investment, and entrepreneurship can be integrated to accelerate the commercialisation of innovation and support sustainable economic growth.

The visit generated immediate outcomes, including direct connections between seven Abu Dhabi SMEs and NICE programmes and collaboration opportunities, opening new pathways for innovation partnerships, international market access, and business growth.

"Supporting entrepreneurs and empowering SMEs to access international markets remains a key pillar in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s economic competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a global hub for business and investment," said Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the ADYBC.

He said that the programme provided a practical platform for building meaningful connections, exploring promising opportunities, and establishing direct engagement with one of the world’s leading economic and innovation centres, ultimately supporting the growth and international expansion of Abu Dhabi-based businesses.

Ahmed bin Hamooda, Vice Chairman of the ADYBC and Treasurer, said that the programme contributed to strengthening the ties between the entrepreneurship ecosystems of Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, while providing an effective platform for exploring opportunities for collaboration, joint investment, and knowledge exchange.

He added that the council remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and business owners to access international markets and achieve sustainable, innovation-driven growth.

Jawaher Bani Hammad, Partnerships and Events Manager at the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said, "In today’s interconnected global economy, access to international markets is no longer a choice—it is a necessity for growth and long-term sustainability. Through this programme, our role extended beyond connecting Abu Dhabi entrepreneurs with strategic partners in Shanghai to facilitating meaningful knowledge exchange and showcasing global best practices in innovation, entrepreneurship, and advanced manufacturing.|

|We also witnessed strong interest from Chinese organisations and companies in exploring investment and expansion opportunities in Abu Dhabi, recognising the emirate as a strategic gateway to regional and international markets," she added.

The programme delivered measurable outcomes that reflected its direct impact on participating companies. Evaluation results showed that 86 percent of participants gained access to new markets and business networks, while 57 percent identified potential partnership opportunities.

The estimated value of commercial and investment opportunities explored during the mission exceeded AED2.6 million.

The initiative also achieved an overall participant satisfaction rate of 85 percent, with all delegates expressing interest in participating in future international missions and initiatives organised by ADYBC.

Representatives from participating Chinese companies and organisations praised the quality of the Emirati SMEs and the level of engagement during the strategic roundtable and B2B meetings.

They expressed strong interest in developing long-term partnerships with Abu Dhabi-based businesses and exploring new opportunities for collaboration and investment. Several Chinese stakeholders also conveyed their interest in visiting Abu Dhabi and participating in future initiatives led by the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council.

The programme forms part of ADYBC’s broader efforts to empower entrepreneurs and SMEs, strengthen their global competitiveness, connect them with international opportunities, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a diversified, innovation-driven economy.