UBF organises 5th edition of National Cyber Wargaming 2026

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Banks Federation (UBF), under the supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the UAE Cybersecurity Council, organised the fifth edition of the National Cyber Wargaming 2026 to develop the banking sector, protect its digital infrastructure, and provide a seamless and secure banking experience for all customers.

Cyber Wargaming 2026 attracted more than 350 participants, including representatives from UBF member banks, Al Etihad Payments, e&, Du, Gulf Insurance Group, leading financial and technology institutions, cybersecurity experts, and UBF's strategic partners.

The fifth edition featured a series of simulations designed to assess the capabilities of banks’ management teams and cybersecurity professionals across UBF member banks and participating organisations in responding to cyber incidents.

The exercises helped identify strengths and areas requiring further enhancement through simulated attacks designed to improve participants’ understanding of the techniques, tactics, and procedures used by threat actors, as well as the evolving sources of cyber threats. The event also recognised outstanding organisations and teams for their contributions and excellence in the field of cybersecurity.

Ebrahim Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at CBUAE, said that strengthening cyber resilience is a shared responsibility that requires continuous collaboration and close coordination among all stakeholders, highlighting the CBUAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance regulatory and supervisory frameworks and continuously elevate cybersecurity standards.

He underscored the vital role of financial institutions in driving sustained investment in secure digital infrastructure, enhancing monitoring and incident response capabilities, and fostering a strong culture of cybersecurity awareness. These efforts are essential to protecting customers, safeguarding the integrity of the financial sector, and strengthening its preparedness to address the growing cyber threat landscape.

Al Zaabi praised UBF’s Cyber Wargaming initiative as an important national platform for testing preparedness, strengthening coordination, and enhancing incident response to further develop the financial sector’s capabilities to manage crises and recover effectively.

“Cybersecurity has become even more critical amid growing challenges and threats accompanying rapid digital transformation," said Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council. "It represents a fundamental pillar of development, playing a pivotal role in protecting critical systems, sensitive data, and society within an interconnected digital ecosystem."

He added that the UAE National Cybersecurity Strategy has contributed to positioning the country among the world's leading nations in cybersecurity readiness.

“We reaffirm our commitment to continuing our efforts to provide a secure cyber environment that enables institutions and businesses to innovate and grow. Cyber Wargaming reflects the forward-looking vision of the banking and financial sector to enhance its preparedness and resilience against potential threats, ensuring a safe and seamless environment for customers while accelerating digital transformation, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in cybersecurity and digital innovation, and securing a safe and prosperous digital future," Al Kuwaiti said.

Jamal Saleh, Director-General of UBF, said cybersecurity remains a key pillar of financial stability, resilience and trust in the banking sector.

"We are proud of the role Cyber Wargaming has played since its launch in 2021 in strengthening cyber defence capabilities and identifying areas that require continuous improvement to enhance resilience," he said.

Saleh added that continued collaboration with the CBUAE and the UAE Cybersecurity Council is helping the banking sector address increasingly sophisticated cyber threats while maintaining secure and trusted banking services.