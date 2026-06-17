Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships launches first cohort of 'Master of Science in Economic'

DUBAI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships Programme has launched the first cohort of students in the “Master of Science in Economics” programme, in collaboration with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD).

The programme aims to qualify national government talents with advanced skills in economic analysis and public policy formulation, thereby enhancing the ability of government entities to make data-driven and scientifically informed decisions.

For the first time, the cohort includes a full group of Emirati students, specialists in the early and middle stages of their professional careers, some of whom hold positions in strategic government entities. This comes as part of the programme’s efforts to develop national leaders equipped with advanced analytical tools to support the design of economic policies and anticipate global transformations.

Majid Al Shamsi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships Office, said the programme aligns with the UAE's vision of investing in national talent and providing government professionals with advanced knowledge and analytical tools.

“Through the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships, we are keen to build high-quality academic pathways directly linked to the priorities and future needs of government work, ensuring the preparation of national cadres capable of leveraging specialised knowledge to develop public policies and enhance institutional performance," he said.

Arlie Peters, Dean of NYUAD, said the partnership underscores the university's commitment to supporting the UAE's national priorities through education and research.

"By working closely with national initiatives such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships, we contribute to preparing a new generation of leaders capable of advancing the nation’s sustainable development journey and enhancing its presence on the global stage," he said.

Andrei Baransky, Associate Professor of Economics at NYUAD and Director of the Master’s Programme, said, “We selected this cohort for their solid academic capabilities and experience in shaping economic dialogues and addressing the challenges they will face in their professional paths and practical experiences in the UAE.”

He said that the programme offers a rich and interactive academic experience, based on scientific methodology and systematic economic theory, providing students with the analytical tools necessary to apply this knowledge in practice, relying on reliable data.

The “Master of Science in Economics” programme combines theoretical training with advanced analytical and quantitative methods, enabling students to analyse complex data, evaluate economic policies, and develop practical solutions to current social and economic challenges, including market dynamics, behavioral trends, and the impact of public policies.

The programme extends over two academic years on a part-time basis and includes a graduation project under academic supervision, international academic modules, and a range of scientific activities that enrich the students’ experience and strengthen their connection to practical applications.

Participants are selected based on their academic qualifications, professional experience, and leadership potential, ensuring the formation of an elite group of national talents capable of leveraging advanced economic knowledge to support government work and policy-making.

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships” include advanced academic programmes aimed at empowering national talents in government entities through specialised tracks directly linked to government work priorities, particularly in economic strategies, international policies, and artificial intelligence in the government sector.

The programmes are implemented in cooperation with leading global universities, including Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, NYUAD, and Georgetown University. These institutions have contributed to designing advanced academic and practical content tailored to the nature of government work and its future challenges.

The programmes include scholarships for master’s degrees in economic strategies, international policies, and artificial intelligence in the government sector, aiming to build deep specialised capacities that enable participants to understand economic and technological transformations, contribute to leading economic growth and digital transformation files, and develop knowledge- and innovation-based policies.

The programmes focus on developing advanced analytical and applied skills, enabling government cadres to link academic knowledge with work requirements and translate it into more efficient and proactive decisions and policies, thereby enhancing the government’s readiness to meet future requirements.