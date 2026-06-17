Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi collaborates with Owkin to launch world’s first clinical AI scientist

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi today announced a collaboration with Owkin to launch ‘Aila,’ the world’s first clinical artificial intelligence scientist. The advanced AI platform is designed to support real‑time clinical decision‑making and accelerate medical research using real patient data.

‘Aila’ is designed to reason across complex datasets, generate actionable medical insights, and continuously learn. It transforms how clinicians interact with data—enabling faster, more informed, and more precise decision‑making at the point of care.

‘Aila’ is designed to function as a clinical AI scientist, unlocking and connecting datasets. Through a secure, intuitive natural‑language interface, physicians will be able to query vast amounts of clinical data in real time and receive insights that previously required days or weeks of manual analysis.

The platform is expected to transform fragmented information into a unified, queryable knowledge layer that delivers meaningful insights at the critical moment when clinical decisions are made.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and our responsibility to actively create the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Georges‑Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. “By responsibly harnessing advanced AI built on real patient data, we are empowering our caregivers with powerful tools that enhance clinical judgment, advance discovery, and ultimately improve outcomes for the patients and communities we serve.”

The initial deployment of ‘Aila’ will focus on prostate cancer, integrating multiple clinical data sources including electronic health records, physician notes, pathology reports, and medical imaging.

Supported by the UAE’s AI-enabled infrastructure and built on Owkin’s agentic K Pro - purpose-built for biology platform, ‘Aila’ is engineered to scale across additional medical specialities and increasingly complex data modalities. Over time, the platform is designed to incorporate advanced data types such as multi‑omics and genomic data, supporting large‑scale precision medicine initiatives.