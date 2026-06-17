DWTC partners with -45dB to introduce sound-reduced modular meeting spaces

DUBAI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced a new partnership with -45dB, a specialist provider of sound-reduced modular structures, to introduce a range of meeting pods and flexible spaces across its venues, including Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).

The partnership will enhance DWTC’s integrated venue offering, providing organisers and exhibitors with access to high-quality, private environments within busy exhibition and event settings.

Designed to deliver up to 45 decibels of sound reduction, the modular pods and structures enable confidential meetings, content production, and focused business interactions without disruption.

The solutions range from compact meeting pods to fully scalable modular structures that can be configured into conference rooms and breakout spaces. Delivered as turnkey, plug-and-play installations, the structures require minimal on-site build, allowing for efficient deployment while optimising venue floorplans.

The collaboration reflects DWTC’s continued focus on elevating the overall event experience through smart and innovative infrastructure.

“The partnership with -45dB underscores DWTC’s commitment to elevating the quality of engagement within our venues, while embedding sustainability more meaningfully into the event lifecycle," said Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the agreement, -45dB will work directly with organisers and exhibitors to deliver and install the solutions, with DWTC supporting the commercial promotion of the offering across its sales channels and event portfolio.