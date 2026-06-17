Emirati academic honoured with top book award in China

BEIJING, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates opened its participation as Guest of Honour at the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair, marked by a prestigious accolade for Emirati academic Prof. Mohamed Binhuwaidin.

Prof. Binhuwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), received the 19th Special Book Awards of China—the nation's highest recognition for foreign experts who bridge global cultures through publishing.

The award was presented on the sidelines of the opening ceremony by Li Shulei, Member of the Political Bureau and Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in recognition of the academic's extensive contributions to Chinese studies and bilateral research.

Running from 17th to 21st June at the China National Convention Centre, the fair underscores the expanding cultural dimension of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China.

The UAE delegation at the opening ceremony included Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; and Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, alongside cultural officials, publishers and intellectuals from both countries.

Sheikh Salem said the UAE's participation as Guest of Honour reflects its belief in culture as a key pillar of international relations and a means of deepening understanding between peoples.

He described the fair as a strategic platform for showcasing the UAE's cultural achievements and expanding opportunities for cooperation in publishing, translation and knowledge production.

"We are working to strengthen the position of Emirati culture as an influential soft power that opens new horizons for cultural and creative industries and expands international cooperation in publishing, translation and knowledge production," he said.

The UAE's participation is centred around "Al Bait Al Emarat" (The Emirati House) organised by the UAE Embassy in China in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture. The pavilion brings together cultural institutions, academic bodies, publishers and creative organisations to showcase the country's achievements in publishing, translation, content creation and the creative economy.

The pavilion is hosting more than 20 cultural and professional events, including discussions on UAE-China cultural relations, the future of publishing and translation, creative industries, advanced technologies, intellectual property and cultural exchange. It also features family activities, artistic performances, exhibitions and professional networking events.

The Beijing International Book Fair is one of the world's leading publishing events, bringing together publishers, authors and cultural institutions from across the globe.