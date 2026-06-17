UAE President meets Egyptian President on sidelines of G7 Summit in France

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors in support of both countries’ development ambitions.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote regional stability.

The meeting further addressed key issues on the G7 Summit agenda and the importance of international cooperation in tackling common challenges and advancing shared prosperity.