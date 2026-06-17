Extreme heat, rainfall, glacier loss, record ocean heat impact Asia in 2025: WMO

GENEVA, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dangerous heat, devastating rainfall and flooding, and severe drought affected millions of people across Asia in 2025, exacting a heavy human and economic toll, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). It highlights the urgency and effectiveness of life-saving early warning services to limit the disruption and damage from increasingly extreme weather.

The WMO State of the Climate in Asia 2025 reports that ocean heat, which has increased since the 1990s, reached a new record. Marine heatwaves affected almost the entire ocean area of Asia, with over 10 million km2 impacted during July–September – more than the size of People’s Republic of China or the United States of America. Continued ocean warming and acidification pose increasing risks to marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

All 23 monitored glaciers in High-mountain Asia lost mass, driven by above-average temperatures and below-average winter snow. This threatens long-term water security in the world’s most heavily populated region and leads to an upsurge in hazards – with multiple glacial lake outburst floods and glacier collapses being recorded in 2025.

Asia has warmed faster than the global average in recent decades, with the warming trend during 1991–2025 approximately twice that observed during 1961–1990. The year 2025 was between the second and fourth warmest year on record depending on the dataset used.

Extreme heat was a defining feature, with Japan, People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Korea all recording their hottest summer on record. Exceptional monsoon and tropical cyclone-related rainfall caused devastating flooding in many countries, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. Stubborn drought hit parts of West Asia, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, as did severe sand and dust storms.

“Asia is impacted by rising temperatures, warming ocean waters, higher sea levels and retreating glaciers. Heavy rainfall, flooding and drought have a heavy economic and human cost, while extreme heat, dust storms and glacial flooding are becoming major hazards. This report highlights the importance of observations, early warning systems and impact-based forecasting to adapt to our changing climate,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

The State of the Climate in Asia 2025 provides authoritative information on key climate indicators, major extreme events, impacts and risks.