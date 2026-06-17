WEF convenes Annual Meeting of New Champions in China to address most pressing challenges, opportunities shaping rapidly transforming world economy

DALIAN, China, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) – The World Economic Forum will convene the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, People’s Republic of China, from 23 to 25 June 2026. Under the theme “Innovating at Scale”, the meeting will bring together more than 1,700 leaders from over 90 countries, including business, government, academia and innovators, to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping a rapidly transforming world economy.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of the International Monetary Fund having downgraded its global growth forecast to 3.1% in 2026 from 3.4% in 2025, driven by escalating geopolitical risks. A modest recovery to 3.2% is projected for 2027, though trade fragmentation and tightening fiscal conditions continue to weigh on the outlook, particularly across emerging economies.

As geo-economic and geopolitical shifts continue to reshape trade and supply chains and create uncertainty, technological breakthroughs are opening new possibilities for long-term growth. Also known as “Summer Davos” and driving innovation, technology and emerging markets, the meeting will spotlight Asia’s innovation ecosystem, engaging entrepreneurs, investors and policy-makers driving the region’s economic momentum. It will bring forward Chinese and broader Asian viewpoints to ensure a representative conversation on global growth and innovation.

"The World Economic Forum has always brought leaders together to tackle the biggest challenges affecting the world and used dialogue and collaboration to look at solutions,” said Alois Zwinggi, President and Chief Executive Officer, World Economic Forum. “At a time of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension and rapid technological change, this meeting is an opportunity to focus on practical solutions. Deliberations will centre on growth, technology, jobs, energy and what comes next for the global economy, drawing on the Forum’s ongoing work and the latest global developments.”

The meeting will convene over 90 senior political leaders from 27 countries and regions.

Five key questions will underpin the programme and guide discussions:

How can we build prosperity amid shifting geo-economic and industrial realities?

How can we understand the next phase of China’s economic trajectory?

How can technology be harnessed to unlock opportunity across industries and economies?

How can growth create jobs and opportunities for the next generation?

How can we align energy and climate systems to drive competitiveness?