EPDA, GORD, GCC establish strategic partnership to shape carbon markets

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD), the Global Carbon Council (GCC), and the Environment Protection and Development Authority (EPDA) of Ras Al Khaimah have entered into a strategic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating climate action, fostering high-integrity carbon markets, enhancing biodiversity conservation and advancing sustainable urban development across the region.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Yousef M. Alhorr, founding chairman of GORD and GCC, and Dr. Mohammed bin Yousif Al Madfaei, Director General of EPDA.

By bridging the distinct institutional strengths of the three organisations, the partnership creates a powerful ecosystem capable of driving comprehensive environmental solutions. As a premier research and consultancy hub, GORD will leverage its extensive expertise in scientific innovation, technical advisory, and the implementation of green building and infrastructure standards.

oncurrently, the Global Carbon Council, as the first internationally recognised carbon crediting programme originating from the Global South, will contribute its world-class, rigorous infrastructure.

Backed by approvals under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), GCC brings unparalleled credibility to the development of regional carbon finance mechanisms. Complementing these capabilities, EPDA will anchor the initiatives within the strategic regulatory landscape of the United Arab Emirates, deploying its governmental mandate as the primary authority for environmental legislation, natural resource conservation, and enforcement in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Reflecting on the strategic importance of the agreement, Dr. Yousef M. Alhorr said: “True decarbonisation demands more than localised emission reduction targets; it requires the deployment of rigorous asset registries, robust greenhouse gas verification protocols, and structured frameworks aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Through this partnership, we are bridging the gap between national environmental governance and global market integrity, creating a blueprint where sustainable urban master-planning and nature-based solutions actively fuel a low-carbon, circular economy.”

Dr. Mohammed bin Yousif Al Madfaei said: “Our collaboration with GORD and GCC is directly aligned with EPDA’s vision of leading environmental protection and resource sustainability for future generations. To accelerate the realisation of our climate ambitions, the technical and market expertise that GORD and GCC bring to the table is invaluable. Their track record, both within the region and internationally, introduces top-tier compliance and globally recognised certification standards to our local initiatives.

The primary scope of the collaboration targets the development and refinement of robust climate action initiatives and carbon asset programmes. The three entities will pool resources to design and implement comprehensive carbon neutrality frameworks, including precise greenhouse gas emissions inventorying, rigorous third-party verification protocols, and tailored offset planning.

A significant portion of this effort will focus on building regional capacity for Article 6 mechanisms, enabling the structured transfer of carbon credits and helping public and private entities navigate the evolving cross-border carbon market.

Beyond carbon finance, the MoU outlines a deeply integrated approach to the built environment, climate resilience, and eco-conscious urban design. The organisations will jointly establish technical guidelines and best practices for sustainable buildings, master-planned cities, and resilient infrastructure systems, drawing on GORD’s proven capabilities in pioneering sustainability rating frameworks.

They will organising a continuous pipeline of joint professional training programs, technical qualification workshops, and expert exchanges to equip regional specialists with advanced climate competencies. Furthermore, the collaboration will catalyse shared scientific research, data-driven environmental studies and regional industry events, including specialised forums and workshops. By exchanging data and publications, GORD, GCC and EPDA seek to create a local knowledge hub that connects science with environmental policy to improve regional quality of life and sustainability.