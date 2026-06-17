Dubai Taxi Company, JOOD partner to transform everyday journeys into opportunities for giving

DUBAI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD, a unified digital platform, in a strategic step aimed at strengthening the community contributions ecosystem through innovative digital channels that make giving more accessible and reinforce a culture of community participation across Dubai.

The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to supporting sustainable community development and exploring smart solutions that enable individuals and organisations to contribute easily and transparently through trusted and integrated platforms.

Under the partnership, both parties will explore the development of digital donation solutions through point-of-sale devices available in DTC’s vehicles and the Bolt application. The collaboration will also leverage DTC’s advertising platforms and digital screens to raise awareness of community initiatives and campaigns launched through JOOD.

The cooperation further includes the preparation of impact measurement reports and the implementation of joint awareness and media campaigns that highlight inspiring humanitarian success stories and the positive outcomes generated through community contributions.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said:"At Dubai Taxi Company, we are committed to leveraging our extensive mobility network and digital capabilities to create meaningful value beyond transportation.

Our partnership with JOOD reflects our shared vision of making community contribution more accessible, seamless, and impactful for residents and visitors across Dubai. By integrating innovative giving solutions into our customer touchpoints, we aim to empower individuals to support important causes effortlessly while contributing to a stronger, more connected, and compassionate society.”

Commenting on the signing Marwan Rashed BinHashem, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD, added: "This partnership reflects JOOD’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions that integrate giving into the everyday experiences of society. By leveraging the mobility sector and digital platforms, we aim to expand access, strengthen the culture of community contribution through more accessible and impactful methods, and continue exploring innovative solutions that redefine the giving experience through JOOD."

This agreement supports Dubai’s vision of strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors and building an integrated community ecosystem driven by innovation, accessibility, and sustainable impact, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the emirate’s vision for a more cohesive and sustainable society.