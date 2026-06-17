Abu Dhabi enters world’s top 50 emerging ecosystems as value surges 3,057% to $73.4 billion

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi has been ranked among the world’s top 50 emerging startup ecosystems after its ecosystem value rose 3,057% to $73.4 billion, according to the 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The emirate’s ecosystem ranked #41–50 globally, up from #51–60 in the previous year, marking one of Abu Dhabi’s strongest advances to date in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report rankings. The rise reflects sustained progress in building a globally connected innovation ecosystem, supported by increased startup activity, greater access to capital, and a growing concentration of talent and technology companies. The report, unveiled at VivaTech Paris, draws on data from more than 5.5 million companies across 350+ entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems worldwide.

This year's GSER 2026 puts Abu Dhabi in the spotlight, ranking strongly across several MENA categories, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most dynamic startup hubs. With Hub71 helping founders build and scale, the ecosystem created $73.4 billion in Ecosystem Value in GSER 2026 between July 2023 and December 2025, representing 3,057% growth compared to the 2018-2020 time period. Ecosystem Value is a measure of economic impact, calculated as the value of exits and startup valuations.

#2 MENA Ecosystem in AI-Native Cluster, measures the size and intensity of an ecosystem’s AI startup activity

#4 MENA Ecosystem in R&D Engine, measures innovation through research and patent activity

#4 MENA Ecosystem in Performance, measures the size and performance of an ecosystem based on the accumulated tech startup value created from exits and funding

#5 MENA Ecosystem in Funding Momentum, measures innovation through early-stage funding and investor activity

#5 MENA Ecosystem in Talent Strength, measures long-term trends over the most significant performance factors and the ability to generate and keep talent in the ecosystem

Top 15 MENA Ecosystem in Funding Runway, measures the amount of runway tech startups acquire, on average, from a VC round

Top 15 MENA Ecosystem in Affordable Talent, measures the ability to hire tech talent

The results highlight the progress Abu Dhabi has made in creating the conditions for innovation-led growth. Backed by long-term investment, progressive regulation and a coordinated ecosystem approach, the emirate continues to attract ambitious founders, support the growth of technology companies and enable startups to expand into global markets. Strong performance across emerging technology sectors further reflects the increasing scale and maturity of Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, particularly in AI, FinTech, ClimateTech, Web3 and digital assets.

Hub71 has played a central role in converting Abu Dhabi’s strategic advantages into founder outcomes by connecting startups with investors, corporates, regulators and global market opportunities. The global tech ecosystem gives founders access to capital, a vibrant community, market-entry support and a growing network of strategic government and corporate partners across priority sectors.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO, Hub71, said: “Abu Dhabi’s continued progress reflects the strength of its innovation ecosystem and the collective efforts of founders, investors, corporates, and ecosystem partners. Greater access to capital, specialized talent, progressive regulation, and stronger market connections are creating an environment where ambitious startups can scale and compete globally. At Hub71, we remain focused on enabling founders to build enduring companies and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for technology and innovation.”

Samantha Evans, Managing Director MENA, Startup Genome said: “Abu Dhabi’s 10+ rank leap in a single year positions it as one of MENA’s most dynamic emerging ecosystems and a benchmark for one of the region’s most deliberate ecosystem-building strategies. Its rise across AI, FinTech, ClimateTech, and Web3 & Digital Assets, and startup performance shows how the institutional backing of Hub71 can accelerate ecosystem maturity.”

FinTech, ClimateTech, and Web3 & Digital Assets are key strengths of Abu Dhabi's innovation environment, supported by progressive regulatory frameworks, sector-specific infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

Key developments underpin this, including ADGM’s virtual asset regulatory framework, Hub71’s specialist ecosystem verticals, Abu Dhabi’s national AI infrastructure drive, G42’s advanced 200MW Stargate UAE AI campus, NVIDIA partnership with Technology Innovation Institute (TII) to launch the first NVIDIA AI Technology Center in the Middle East, and Hub71’s most AI-focused cohort ever, saw over 80% of startups developing AI-driven solutions.

Abu Dhabi’s consistent rise in global rankings highlights the strength of its strategy and the growth of its startup ecosystem, which combines policy, capital, and institutional backing, enhancing the emirate's global competitiveness as a leading hub for innovation.

The Global Startup Ecosystem Report is one of the world's leading benchmarks for startup ecosystems, assessing factors including ecosystem value, funding, talent, research activity and market reach.