UAE Committee for Talent signs five agreements to integrate new athletes into modern sailing development programmes

DUBAI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports, the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS) signed five agreements to enroll a new group of young athletes into its modern sailing training and rehabilitation programs.

The agreements, signed in collaboration with the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, aim to identify, nurture, and prepare emerging talents to strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness in specialised marine sports.

The agreements enroll Khalifa Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Hamad Fahad Meshal Al Muhairi, Zayed Omar Rajab Al Hosani, Cornelia Bayonk, and Gian Herve, each of whom will receive systematic training and development support to help them progress towards elite-level competitions.

The initiative forms part of the Committee’s ‘Pathway for Sports Champion’ program, which seeks to expand the national talent pool, diversify areas of sporting excellence, and create sustainable pathways for athlete development. By providing tailored comprehensive programs, the athletes will be equipped with the skills and experience required to succeed at professional and international levels in modern sailing.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the UAETSS, signed the agreements with the athletes’ parents.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan highlighted that the five agreements mark an important milestone in identifying and developing national talents. He added that they contribute to building a new generation of champions capable of representing the UAE and raising the nation’s flag on regional and international stages.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the Ministry of Sports’ continued support for initiatives that strengthen the national sports ecosystem and highlighted the Committee’s role in fostering an environment where athletes can thrive and achieve their ambitions. Sheikh Ahmed also acknowledged the crucial role of parents as key partners in the process of athlete development, while commending their efforts in supporting and motivating their children to pursue sporting excellence.

On his part, Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum stated that this step reflects the Committee’s continued commitment to identifying and nurturing talented athletes across a range of sports, in collaboration with its partners.

He emphasised the development of an integrated pathway to develop champions from an early age through comprehensive, long-term programs. His Excellency added: “These initiatives offer the necessary training, in addition to technical and administrative support, to assist athletes in realising their potential, progress towards professional standards, and represent the UAE globally, while contributing to the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031.”

He said: “The Committee adopts a comprehensive institutional approach to talent development under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with the UAE National Olympic Committee, the Elite Sport UAE (ESUAE), as well as leading sports federations. Together, we are providing athletes with the technical, administrative, and developmental support required to compete at the highest international levels.”

He further noted that the agreements will strengthen efforts to develop future talents in modern sailing, thereby empowering young and promising athletes in these specialised disciplines and enhancing the UAE’s overall athletic competitiveness.

Under the agreements, the athletes will receive comprehensive support packages that include access to world-class training facilities, customised individual training programs, participation in local and international training camps, and opportunities to compete in official championships with full administrative support.

The Committee strikes an ideal balance between training requirements and academic performance, aligning with the UAE’s vision of developing well-rounded athletes. Additionally, all athletes will be regularly monitored by experts and certified coaches, supported by national cadres, using transparent, science-based evaluation mechanisms that meet international standards.