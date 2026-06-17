UAE mobilises UNESCO water family, launches global youth water initiatives in support of 2026 UN Water Conference

PARIS,17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its commitment to advancing international water cooperation, strengthening science-based policymaking, and empowering youth leadership as part of preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference (2026 UNWC), which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8 to 10 December 2026.

Led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with national partners, the UAE participated in the 27th Ordinary Session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme (IHP) Council in Paris, where it launched and advanced a series of initiatives aimed at mobilising the global water community and building momentum towards the Conference.

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability and lead on the 2026 UN Water Conference, emphasised the importance of leveraging the road to Abu Dhabi to strengthen partnerships, elevate youth engagement, and accelerate action on Sustainable Development Goal 6.

“The endorsement of the Youth4Water Flagship Initiative marks an important step in strengthening youth engagement across the global water agenda. As we advance preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, initiatives such as this help generate momentum, foster partnerships, and reinforce confidence in a more inclusive and action-oriented international water process,” said Balalaa.

Ali Alhaj Al Ali, UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, called on UNESCO Member States and the wider UNESCO Water Family to actively support preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference and contribute to delivering meaningful outcomes. He highlighted UNESCO’s unique role in mobilizing governments, scientific institutions, UNESCO Chairs, Category 2 Centers, and IHP National Committees to advance innovative solutions to global water challenges.

He also welcomed UNESCO’s contribution to shaping Interactive Dialogue (d) on Water for Cooperation: Transboundary and International Water Cooperation, Including Scientific Cooperation and Inclusive Governance, underscoring the importance of science, knowledge-sharing, and inclusive governance in advancing international water cooperation.

A key outcome of the session was the formal endorsement of the Youth4Water UNESCO Flagship Initiative, the first-ever IHP Flagship Initiative dedicated to youth in the water sector.

Hosted by the UAE, chaired by Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and submitted by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the initiative was endorsed by the IHP Council during its 27th Session.

The initiative is built around three priority pillars identified during the First UNESCO Water Youth Dialogue in 2025:

• Education and Capacity Development

• Career Opportunities and Innovation

• Meaningful Youth Engagement in Water Governance

The initiative will be implemented from 2026 to 2029 through regional hubs across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), with the objective of strengthening youth participation in shaping the future of the global water sector.

To further strengthen youth engagement across the international water agenda, the UAE also announced the launch of the Global Water Youth Envoys Program, which will embed youth perspectives and expertise throughout the 2026 UN Water Conference process and contribute to the implementation of the Youth4Water Flagship Initiative before, during, and after the Conference.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Alhaj Al Ali said:“Young people are not only the backbone of the future, they are already developing innovative solutions, raising awareness of water-related issues, and driving meaningful change. The Youth4Water Flagship Initiative and the Global Water Youth Envoys Program reflect the UAE’s commitment to ensuring that youth leadership is at the heart of international efforts to achieve a more sustainable water future.”

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said:“As water challenges grow increasingly interconnected across regions and sectors, Khalifa University is committed to contributing to a global platform where science, policy, and youth leadership converge. Through our collaboration with UNESCO, we are helping strengthen the connection between scientific discovery, international cooperation, and the next generation of leaders who will shape a more water-secure future.”

The UAE concluded by calling on Member States, co-chairs of the Interactive Dialogues, and the wider UNESCO Water Family to bring forward concrete partnerships, commitments, and initiatives on the road to Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the Conference’s objective of accelerating implementation and delivering tangible progress on the global water agenda.