Ajman Ruler commends ERC's local, international humanitarian initiatives

AJMAN, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, commended the pioneering humanitarian role played by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), its charitable and relief services and initiatives both within the UAE and abroad, and the way it embodies the nation’s enduring commitment to extending assistance to those in need and supporting people affected by crises and disasters.

H.H. made the remarks came during a meeting at the Emiri Court in Ajman with a delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent, which included Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Authority.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Ajman was briefed on the ERC’s key initiatives and humanitarian and charitable programmes, its efforts to support vulnerable and affected groups, and the projects it implements to strengthen the UAE’s presence in the field of humanitarian work.

H.H. affirmed that the activities and programmes of the Emirates Red Crescent receive the attention and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which further enhances the UAE’s presence in humanitarian fields and reinforces its longstanding approach to supporting those in need and providing relief to those affected by disasters.

H.H. also commended the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for humanitarian and charitable initiatives, and his role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global model of generosity and service to humanity both domestically and internationally.

The Ruler of Ajman highlighted the close follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, and his continuous support for the Authority’s programmes and centres across the UAE. This support has contributed to enhancing its performance, expanding the impact of its initiatives, and strengthening its ability to reach those in need both within the country and abroad.

H.H. stated that the Emirates Red Crescent has firmly established itself as a leading national humanitarian institution through the efforts of its staff and volunteers and through programmes that support needy families and assist people affected by crises and disasters.

He reiterated Ajman’s support for every national effort that advances the UAE’s message of benevolence and giving.

For his part, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for his interest in the Emirates Red Crescent’s initiatives and programmes and for his commitment to supporting the humanitarian efforts carried out by the ERC both inside and outside the UAE, thereby enhancing its impact in serving those in need and those affected by crises.

He noted that the ERC continues to implement specialised programmes aimed at supporting vulnerable groups, expanding the scope of humanitarian response, and strengthening partnerships with various national entities, in line with the UAE’s message of generosity and humanitarian giving.