Abdulla Al Hamed awarded three honours from Venice’s international Golden Lion Award

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), has been awarded three honours under Venice’s prestigious international Golden Lion Award (Leone d'Oro): the Golden Lion for Merit, the Golden Horse Award for Excellence in Media, and the Historic Golden Shield of the Government of Venice.

The awards were presented by Italy’s Golden Lion Foundation and Academy in recognition of his pioneering role and distinguished contributions to the development of the media sector and the promotion of humanitarian values.

The Chairman of the National Media Authority was selected by the award jury, which honours internationally influential figures in the fields of media, culture, law, peace, and sports who leave a lasting impact on society.

The award ceremony was held at the NMA’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi where Al Hamed received a high-level visiting delegation that included Dr. Luz Adriana Sarcinelli, and Dr. Pierpaolo Zagnoni, Vice Presidents of the Golden Lion Award. The event was attended by Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, and Dr. Abdallah Raweh, Honorary President of the Salerno Medical School.

Abdulla Al Hamed stated that this recognition goes beyond individual achievement and stands as a testament to the excellence of the UAE’s national media sector, shaped by the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He noted that the honour reflects the strong support the media sector receives from His Highness, whom he described as an inspiring leader who has made excellence and leadership fundamental pillars of national priorities aimed at human development, strengthening societal awareness, and conveying the UAE’s civilisational message to the world.

He stressed that receiving a prestigious award such as the Golden Lion does not represent a final destination, but rather serves as motivation for a new beginning and a greater responsibility inspired by the leadership’s trust and aspirations to continue the journey of innovation and excellence.

On behalf of all members of the UAE media sector, he expressed pride in this recognition, describing them as the true partners in achieving this success and in producing credible, high-quality content that reflects the UAE’s bright and progressive image on the international stage.

In his televised address, Dr. Sileno Candelaresi, President of the Leone d’Oro, stated that the international award committee is honoured to recognise Abdulla Al Hamed today for his role in embodying the concept of modern institutional responsibility through a strategic vision that has contributed to fostering intercultural dialogue and strengthening cooperation and understanding among peoples, at a time when the world is undergoing profound transformations that require a redefinition of leadership balancing innovation, responsibility, and human values.