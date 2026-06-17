EDGE targets French market engagement through business France Partnership

PARIS, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE entity CONDOR Non-Lethal Technologies, a leading global provider of less-lethal solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Business France at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.

The French ambassador of Brazil, Emmanuel Lenain attended the ceremony, in addition to leadership from both companies. The agreement marks an important milestone in CONDOR’s internationalisation strategy and reinforces EDGE Group’s broader vision of strengthening its industrial, technological and commercial presence across Europe through strategic partnerships and localised capabilities.

The framework establishes cooperation designed to facilitate industrial, technological, and commercial collaboration between CONDOR and the French defence and security ecosystem. It also supports the company’s assessment of future opportunities for expansion and long-term engagement in France and across Europe, including potential investment opportunities aimed at strengthening and developing the security sector in France.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of CONDOR and Business France to enhance cooperation between Brazil and France, promoting innovation, industrial collaboration and the exchange of expertise.

France is one of CONDOR’s most strategically important markets in Europe. For several years, the company has maintained ongoing contracts with French security forces, supplying tens of thousands of less-lethal munitions and other non-lethal solutions to French law enforcement agencies, including the French National Gendarmerie and the French National Police. These deliveries have supported public order and law enforcement operations, contributing to modern and proportionate security practices.