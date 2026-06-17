Sharjah Crown Prince attends 'Pledge and Commitment' event

SHARJAH, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the “Pledge and Commitment” forum, organised by the Sandooq Al Watan, on Wednesday at the Al Jawaher Centre for Events and Conferences.

Upon his arrival, H.H. was received by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan; and several Sheikhs and senior officials.

H.H. expressed pride in the UAE’s people feelings towards the wise leadership, which are demonstrated by initiatives such as the “Pledge and Commitment”, expressing loyalty and sense of belonging to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and illustrating the deep bond between the leadership and the people, built on trust, love, and a collective vision for the future.

H.H. praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, his strategic vision and qualitative initiatives that have contributed to consolidating the position of the UAE regionally and globally, stressing that His Highness’s insight paved the path of the UAE’s sustainable development journey, and established a successful national model that invests in people, empowers them to build a more prosperous future for future generations.

He affirmed that the UAE’s development and achievements were the fruit of a wise leadership.

The ceremony began with the UAE’s national anthem, followed by a film presentation on the initiative, its goals, its message, and its role in strengthening the values of belonging and loyalty across the nation's various groups.

During his speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that Sharjah represents a pioneering model in development and progress, thanks to the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, praising the achievements of the emirate that have made it an advanced center for education, culture, arts and human development, and a prime example to be followed in preserving heritage.

He expressed his appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah, commending his significant contributions and achievements in serving the nation and society. He also thanked H.H. the Crown Prince of Sharjah for his generous support of the initiative, as well as H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, acknowledging their efforts in supporting Sharjah’s development and excellence.