EP adopts new genomic techniques for plants to boost innovation in sustainable agriculture

BRUSSELS, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Parliament has adopted new rules facilitating access to new plants that are climate and pest resistant, give higher yields and require fewer pesticides.

The amended rules for new genomic techniques (NGTs) were provisionally agreed between Parliament and Council in December 2025.

The new EU rules mark a shift towards regulating plants on the basis of what they finally look like genetically and not how they were made. NGT-altered plants are to be split into two categories with different legal obligations.

NGT-1 — This category is for plants with a limited number and type of changes that could have occurred through conventional breeding. Once it has been verified that they meet the criteria for NGT-1 status, they will be treated like conventional plants.

Based on a request by Parliament, plants engineered for herbicide-tolerance or to produce insecticidal substances cannot become NGT-1 plants.

NGT-2 — This category is for plants that have undergone more extensive or complex genetic modifications. These are covered by the existing strict GMO rules and will be subject to risk assessment. They must obtain an authorisation before being commercialised in the EU.

The rules will apply both to plants originating in Europe and to those imported. Several products made from NGT plants are already available on the market or in advanced development outside the EU. Examples include low-gluten wheat, pathogen-resistant potatoes, and drought-tolerant maize.

Rapporteur Jessica Polfjärd said: “This is a historic victory for Europe's farmers and Europe's future. By approving the use of NGTs, we have chosen innovation, competitiveness, and food security. European farmers have long been calling for access to these modern breeding tools, to help them develop crops that are more resilient and less dependent on pesticides.

By making these safe, science-based breeding technologies available, Parliament is delivering for European farmers, safeguarding our food security, and building a more competitive and innovative Europe.”

The regulation will enter into force 20 days after it has been published in the EU Official Journal and will apply two years later.