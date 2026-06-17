EEG tackles regional water issues, stresses urgent need to rethink water management, conservation, and distribution systems

DUBAI, 17th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully convened its 3rd Panel Discussion of the year on the theme “Water Security in Arid Regions: Innovations for Scarcity, Resilience & Sustainable Growth”, bringing together sustainability leaders, policymakers, researchers, industry experts, educators and youth representatives to address one of the most pressing environmental and developmental challenges facing arid regions today.

The event served as a dynamic platform for meaningful dialogue on the future of water sustainability, highlighting the urgent need for innovative technologies, resilient infrastructure, integrated governance and collective action to secure long-term water availability across the GCC and beyond.

The timing of the discussion was particularly significant as it coincided with the United Nations World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, observed annually on 17 June. As a member of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), EEG remains committed to advancing awareness and action on the interconnected challenges of water scarcity, land degradation, desertification and climate resilience, particularly within arid and water-stressed regions.

In her opening address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, highlighted the growing importance of unity, resilience and sustainability in addressing the complex challenges facing the region and the world. She emphasised that water security has become one of the most critical sustainability priorities, particularly for arid regions experiencing rising temperatures, declining freshwater resources, and increasing demand pressures.

Drawing attention to concerning global and regional water scarcity trends, she stressed the urgent need to rethink water management, conservation, and distribution systems. She also noted that while innovations such as renewable-powered desalination, wastewater recycling, smart water systems and AI-driven monitoring are transforming the sector, lasting solutions require collective action, strong policy frameworks and shared responsibility.

She further highlighted that an analytical paper will be developed based on the key insights and outcomes of the panel discussion, aimed at documenting the perspectives shared and contributing to ongoing dialogue and knowledge on water security and sustainability.

The programme commenced with an Inter-School Debate, engaging young minds in an evidence-based discussion on the motion: “Desalination Is the Most Reliable Long-Term Solution for Water Security in Arid Regions.” JSS International School argued for the proposition where as American School of Creative Science stood for the opposition. Students presented compelling arguments both in support of and against desalination as a primary water security solution, critically examining issues such as renewable-powered desalination, water recycling, aquifer recharge, environmental impacts, energy consumption and sustainable water governance.

Based on the audience vote, the debate resulted in a tie, highlighting the strength and balance of the arguments presented by both teams. The debate reflected EEG’s continued commitment to empowering youth leadership and strengthening environmental awareness among future generations.

The panel discussion brought together a distinguished group of experts and leaders representing key national and international institutions. Panellists emphasised that technological innovation will play a pivotal role in addressing regional water challenges. Key areas of discussion included advanced desalination systems powered by renewable energy, wastewater recycling and reuse, smart water management technologies, digital leak detection systems, aquifer recharge strategies and nature-based solutions for strengthening long-term resilience.

The session also addressed the environmental and operational challenges associated with existing water systems, including high energy consumption, brine discharge impacts, ageing infrastructure and limitations in natural water storage.

Experts highlighted the importance of adopting integrated water management frameworks that combine technological advancement with effective policy implementation, private sector participation and community engagement. The discussion further explored the strategic importance of water efficiency in supporting economic diversification and sustainable development across arid regions. Speakers stressed that ensuring water security is fundamental not only to environmental sustainability but also to food security, public health, industrial growth and long-term economic resilience.